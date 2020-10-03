Inspector booked for assaulting doctor

He alleged medical negligence

The Grand Bazaar police on Friday registered a case against Inspector of Mettupalayam S. Shanmugasundaram for assaulting a duty doctor and nurse at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Postgraduate Institute.

Father’s death

According to the police, the inspector picked up an argument with the doctor and nurse over alleged medical negligence which caused the death of his 80-year-old father. The inspector’s father Pakkirisamy died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital.

Based on a complaint filed by Medical Superintendent S. Vasudevan, the police have registered a case against the inspector under Section 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly) 294(b) (punishment for using obscene words), 332 (punishment for assault on government servant) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.