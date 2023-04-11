ADVERTISEMENT

Inspect private de-addiction and rehabilitation centres to detect irregularities, HC directs government authorities

April 11, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - CHENNAI

Court passes the order while dealing with a writ petition filed by a widow accusing one such centre of having beaten her husband to death

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court has stressed the importance of government authorities to conduct periodical inspection of the alcohol de-addiction and rehabilitation centres run by private individuals to ensure they were being administered in accordance with law and by following the rules and regulations.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam made the observation while disposing of a 2015 writ petition filed by M. Syed Ali Fathima who had sought a compensation of ₹10 lakh from a rehabilitation centre in Chennai for the suspicious death of her husband Mohammed Rahim who was admitted over there in 2014 for treatment of mental stress.

Since the police had filed a criminal case against the rehabilitation centre and had also laid a charge sheet before the Alandur Judicial Magistrate, the judge directed the latter to commit the case to the Chengalpattu Sessions Court within two weeks. He also directed the sessions court to complete the trial within four months.

After the conclusion of the trial, the writ petitioner would be at liberty to seek compensation, the judge said. In her affidavit, the petitioner said, her husband went into depression after failure of his father’s mutton stall business and was admitted to Ever Green Rehabilitation Centre at Kovilambakkam for treatment on payment of ₹12,000.

On January 20, 2014 the family was informed that her husband had died. Claiming that there were blood marks and injuries all over his body, the petitioner apprehended that he might have been beaten to death at the rehabilitation home.

Additional Advocate General P. Kumaresan told the court that Ever Green Rehabilitation Centre had got renamed as Green Care Rehabilitation Centre besides being relocated to Pozhichalur. After recording his submission, the judge ordered inspection of the home within a week to initiate appropriate action if there were any irregularities.

