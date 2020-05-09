Inspect chemical factories before reopening: Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection Organisation

The Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection Organisation has asked the Tamil Nadu government to form a committee of officials from the environment, industries and revenue departments to inspect the chemical factories in the State before allowing them to reopen. The organisation said that in the wake of the tragedy in Vishakapatnam, it is important for officials to certify that such factories are abiding by government regulations. Only after their approval, the respective Collectors should allow the factories to start functioning, C. Paul Barnabas, president of the organisation said.
