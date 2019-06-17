Insolvency resolution process against 17 firms

As many as 17 developers have been brought under the corporate insolvency resolution process before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chennai.

Liquidation orders have been passed against three builders, Antony Projects P. Ltd, LCS City Makers P. Ltd and RRP Housing P. Ltd, said NCLT Chennai in response to an RTI query. The responses are as of May 23, 2019. In all the three cases, where liquidation orders have been passed, the maximum 270 days given to find a suitable resolution plan for revival of the firms have passed, it said.

The Chennai Bench of NCLT admitted the insolvency petition against 13 other builders. Fifty cases against builders are still pending, according to the information provided. In the case of Vishwakarma Real Estate and Constructions India, the NCLT recently approved the resolution process for the revival of the company.

Under the insolvency and bankruptcy code, a maximum of 270 days are given to find a plan for revival of the company under insolvency proceedings. If no resolution is found, the company goes into liquidation.

Last year, Parliament passed an amendment to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code allowing home buyers to be treated as financial creditors, in other words, on a par with banks. “As the amounts paid by home buyers now constitute a financial debt, any delay in handing over of the property as per the commitments in the sale agreement can be grounds for initiating corporate insolvency resolution proceeding under the IBC,” ratings firm ICRA said in a report this year.

This classification escalates default risk for developers with delayed projects, it said.

Some developers moved the Supreme Court challenging the government’s decision of granting financial creditors status to home buyers.