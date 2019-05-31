Insolvency proceedings initiated against firm

ICICI Bank has dragged Marg Limited into insolvency process for defaulting on payment of an outstanding amount of about ₹71.7 crore as on April 24, 2018.

According to the bank, it sanctioned a rupee term loan of ₹165 crore to the company after executing a credit arrangement letter dated December 31, 2009. The arrangement was to enable Marg to finance Karaikal Port Pvt. Ltd. In 2015, asset reconstruction company Edelweiss ARC took over the day-to-day operations of the port.

The repayment of the loan was to be made in 21 equated quarterly instalments starting in July 2, 2011. National Company Law Tribunal has appointed Mr. Vasudevan as interim resolution professional to oversee the process.