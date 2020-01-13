Insist on caste-based census, Dravidar Kazhagam urges government

Welcoming the resolution passed by Maharashtra Assembly that supported caste-based census, Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani on Sunday urged that the Tamil Nadu government must follow suit.

Mr. Veeramani, pointing out that senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis supported the resolution, said Tamil Nadu and other State governments too must support the long-standing demand.

The Maharashtra Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution recommending that the Centre add a separate column for Other Backward Communities (OBCs) in the census.

“Our aim is to create a caste-less society. But until several thousand people, who have been denied opportunities due to caste system, attain equality, it is necessary to have reservation,” he contended. The Supreme Court too accepted the stand in the Indra Sawhney case, he pointed out.