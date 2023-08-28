HamberMenu
Inscription on donation of land to Vadasery market found

August 28, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Chennai

B. Kolappan
The inscription that testifies to the donation of land to Kanagamoolam Santhai (market) at Vadasery in Nagercoil.

The inscription that testifies to the donation of land to Kanagamoolam Santhai (market) at Vadasery in Nagercoil. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An inscription testifying to donation of land to the famous Kanagamoolam Santhai (market) at Vadasery in Nagercoil has been found. Kanagam means gold and Moolam refers to Moolam Thirunal, the king of the erstwhile Travancore between 1885 and 1924. Ironically, the discovery has come at a time when the market is paving the way for a new bus stand, despite objections from merchants.

“The stone inscription was found when the steps in the market were dismantled. It says ‘the land belongs to Vadasery Amma Vaga’, meaning that the land was owned by the consort of the king,” said Chenthee Natarajan, managing director of Chembavalam Aaiyuthalam Arakattalai.

It was shifted to the Government Museum in Kanniyakumari by Palaraj, the curator of the museum. Though it was well-established that the market was named after King Moolam Thirunal this is for the first time an inscription has proved that it has come from the family of the king’s wife.

Mr. Natarajan said the market was established to mark the 50th birthday of Moolam Thirunal, who was married into Vadasery Ammachi family. The Travancore kings, who followed the matrilineal system, would marry women from the Vadasery Ammachi family, Nagercoil Ammachi family, Arumanai Ammachi family and Thiruvattar Ammachi family.

The inscription belonged to Kollam year 1093, which translates into 1917. “Moolam Thirunal’s first wife died in 1880 before he became king. Since the woman he wanted to marry for the second time was not of a royal lineage, she was given in adoption to the Vadasery Ammachi family. He married her subsequently,” Mr. Natarajan said.

Vadasery Santhai, as it is known locally, is the biggest vegetable market in Kanniyakumari district, catering to the neighbouring districts and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. The establishment of the Agricultural Products, Producers and Traders Association (APPTA) market eclipsed Vadasery Market’s prominence.

