Inquiry ordered against doctor in Kancheepuram PHC

September 17, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has ordered a departmental inquiry against a medical officer of the Kancheepuram-Maduramangalam Upgraded Primary Health Centre.

The doctor was not on duty when the Minister conducted a surprise inspection on Sunday, a press release from the department said.

A mother who had delivered a baby and another person were admitted as in-patients. The reasons the doctor gave were contradictory and the Minister instructed that Kancheepuram district deputy director of health conduct a departmental inquiry and provide details to the health department, the release said.