HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Inquiry ordered against doctor in Kancheepuram PHC

He was not on duty during Minister’s inspection

September 17, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has ordered a departmental inquiry against a medical officer of the Kancheepuram-Maduramangalam Upgraded Primary Health Centre. 

The doctor was not on duty when the Minister conducted a surprise inspection on Sunday, a press release from the department said.

A mother who had delivered a baby and another person were admitted as in-patients. The reasons the doctor gave were contradictory and the Minister instructed that Kancheepuram district deputy director of health conduct a departmental inquiry and provide details to the health department, the release said. 

Related Topics

health

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.