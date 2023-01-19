Inquiry officer appointed to probe lapses at Vadapalani temple

January 19, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Commissioner has informed the Madras High Court of having appointed an inquiry officer to probe alleged lapses found in the administration of the Vadapalani Dhandayudhapani temple in Chennai during a personal visit by Justice S.M. Subramaniam of the court last month.

District Revenue Officer-cum-Special Officer (Temple Lands) K. Vijaya was appointed as inquiry officer to probe into “alleged lapses in the administration of the temple” on December 28 and based on her report, necessary follow up action would be taken by the HR&CE department, the Commissioner told the R-G.

In a communication addressed to the High Court’s Registrar General (R-G) P. Dhanabal, HR&CE Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran said the temple’s Fit Person L. Adimoolam had suspended two employees from service for issuing ₹5 tickets to the devotees despite receiving ₹50 from them and thereby bringing disrepute to the institution.

The suspension orders passed on December 18, a day after the judge visited the temple with his family without disclosing his identity in order to avoid VIP treatment, stated that a woman employee at the ticket counter and another employee at the ₹50 special entrance gate had colluded to cheat the devotees.

The Fit Person’s proceedings referred to a ticket of lower denomination having been given not only to the judge’s family but also to another devotee and framed four charges, including the charge of causing loss of revenue to the temple, against the two employees who were accused of having acted with “criminal malafide intention.”

Official trasnferred

The HR&CE Commissioner had transferred the temple superintendent K. Jayendran as Inspector of Minjur circle on December 19 and called for a report regarding the entire incident of alleged misappropriation of money from the temple’s Executive Officer (an officer in the rank of Deputy Commissioner) on December 20.

Since Justice Subramaniam had complained of the temple employees having refused to share the mobile number of the Executive Officer to lodge a complaint regarding the misappropriation, the Commissioner told the R-G that the HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu on January 4 introduced a 24X7 toll-free number for all temples.

Devotees can lodge complaints or make suggestions through that number, the Commissioner said and added that the toll-free number had been printed on all tickets. Stating that flying squads had been formed to conduct surprise inspection in temples, he requested the R-G to place his communication before the judge for his consideration.