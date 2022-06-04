Inquiry begins in case where minor girl was forced to sell her oocytes

Four persons, including her mother, have been arrested in Erode

Four persons, including her mother, have been arrested in Erode

In the case related to a group forcing a minor girl to sell her oocytes to private hospitals using a forged Aadhaar card, a team led by G.S. Gomathi, Joint Director of Health Services, Erode, visited a private hospital here and inspected records and held inquiries with staff on Saturday.

The 16-year-old girl in her complaint to the Erode South police said her mother S. Indirani alias Sumiya, 38, who was estranged from her father, lived with A. Syed Ali, 40, who sexually assaulted her many times. She said they took her to private hospitals in Erode, Perundurai, Salem and Hosur and sold her oocytes eight times with the help of an intermediary K. Malathi, 36. She said A. John, 25, prepared a new Aadhaar card with a different name and 1995 as her birth year for this purpose. The police arrested all four and lodged them in prisons.

On Saturday, a five-member team, led by Dr. Gomathi, verified the hospital register, case sheets and date of admissions of patients and discharges and held inquiries with the doctors and staff.

She told The Hindu that a team from the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS), Chennai, would be visiting Erode on Sunday to conduct inquiries. They would interact with the girl, who was currently lodged in a government home, and based on her statements, the team would visit the hospitals concerned for further inquiries.

Meanwhile, staff from a private hospital in the city and from Perundurai, appeared for an inquiry at the district police office on Saturday. A team led by ADSP Kanageswari is conducting the inquiry.