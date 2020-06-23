Inquiry against policemen for assaulting man outside Tasmac outlet

CHENNAI

23 June 2020 22:08 IST

A video of a policeman in uniform and another in plainclothes assaulting a man with plastic pipes outside a Tasmac shop in Minjur has been widely circulated on message sharing platforms. P. Aravindhan, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvallur, said that a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the policemen.

The video shows the policeman in uniform assaulting a man with a tonsured head with a plastic pipe. He hits him on the head first and then on his legs. Then a person in plainclothes, reportedly a policeman, starts hitting him. They finally manage to chase the man away.

The man in uniform has been identified as sub-inspector Marimuthu. "He was attending a public nuisance call in a Tasmac shop in Nandiambakkam near Minjur. However, he should have brought the miscreant to the station and booked a case against him. Instead, he assaulted the man. Hence, we have initiated a departmental inquiry against the policemen," said Mr. Aravindhan.

Advertising

Advertising

Further investigation is on.