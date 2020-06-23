Tamil Nadu

Inquiry against policemen for assaulting man outside Tasmac outlet

A video of a policeman in uniform and another in plainclothes assaulting a man with plastic pipes outside a Tasmac shop in Minjur has been widely circulated on message sharing platforms. P. Aravindhan, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvallur, said that a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the policemen.

The video shows the policeman in uniform assaulting a man with a tonsured head with a plastic pipe. He hits him on the head first and then on his legs. Then a person in plainclothes, reportedly a policeman, starts hitting him. They finally manage to chase the man away.

The man in uniform has been identified as sub-inspector Marimuthu. "He was attending a public nuisance call in a Tasmac shop in Nandiambakkam near Minjur. However, he should have brought the miscreant to the station and booked a case against him. Instead, he assaulted the man. Hence, we have initiated a departmental inquiry against the policemen," said Mr. Aravindhan.

Further investigation is on.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 23, 2020 10:12:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/inquiry-against-policemen-for-assaulting-man-outside-tasmac-outlet/article31900800.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY