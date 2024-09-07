ADVERTISEMENT

Innovation, start-ups pivotal for $1 trillion economy goal, says T.N. IT Minister

Published - September 07, 2024 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan speaking at the industry conclave in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Innovation and start-ups are pivotal for realising Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s vision to propel the State towards a trillion-dollar economy, said Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, here on Friday.

“Innovate in Tamil Nadu (IN2TN) is our new mantra. It is more than just a slogan. It is a strategic call to action. It encapsulates our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the State,” the Minister said. He was speaking at the industry conclave organised by Tamil Nadu Technology (iTNT) Hub in Chennai.

Mr. Thiaga Rajan also said that the State government is in the process of drafting the ‘Tamil Nadu Deep Tech Policy’. Industries can play a crucial role in shaping the future of innovation in Tamil Nadu, he said. The Minister also urged the industry partners to deepen their engagement with the iTNT Hub through strategic partnerships and contributions through Corporate Social Responsibility programmes.

Later, the Minister gave away cheques to the tune of ₹4.5 Lakh to winners of the iTNT ‘Unlock The Future Innovation Challenge’.

Kumar Jayant, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Information Technology and Digital Services Department, said the State government wants to hold a wider industry consultation for framing the deep tech policy. He said that it involves research, and invited suggestions on whether the government has to build the research infrastructure or it can be by an industry-led consortium with the government playing a supporting role.

