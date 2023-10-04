ADVERTISEMENT

Innovation and entrepreneurship needed to propel sustainable development, say experts

October 04, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

MMA holds all India management students’ convention

The Hindu Bureau

To make the planet sustainable, it is necessary to innovate. However, innovation by itself will not bring change if it is not accompanied by entrepreneurship, said K.V. Ramani, Founder-Chancellor of Sai University, who addressed management students at the Madras Management Association (MMA) convention held here on Wednesday. 

The MMA had organised its 22nd MMA All India Management Students’ Convention on the theme Innovate for a responsible tomorrow. Mr. Ramani said it was imperative to innovate for a responsible future.

Apurba Mitra, partner Environmental, Social and Governance KPMG, India, said the Global Risk Report of the World Economic Forum listed eight of the 10 global risks as those pertaining to the environment. The need of the hour is to achieve energy and resource efficiency and develop scale-up technology that are critical for decarbonisation, she added.

A special issue of the MMA Business Mandate was released on the occasion.

