Innocents should not be punished, Stalin tells newly-inducted police personnel

927 trainees, including 270 women, complete their training at Tamil Nadu Police Academy

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 29, 2022 22:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police should not let accused persons escape the clutches of the law and not let an innocent people be punished, said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in his address to the newly-inducted sub-inspectors at the Tamil Nadu Police Academy.

A total of 927 trainees, including 270 women, completed their training during the Passing Out Parade at the academy.

“Your paramount duty is to maintain the law and order. Your duty is also to prevent offences. You should be careful that no accused persons escape the clutches of the law. At the same time, no innocent person should be punished. I request you to use your position to ensure that those affected get justice,” Mr. Stalin said during his address.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Stalin underlined that the actions of the police personnel should be just, non-partisan, strong and cultured and further contended that they should nip in the bud should any situation that arises due to caste and communal tensions. The police personnel should live by five ideals – duty, dignity, discipline, honesty and self-respect, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app