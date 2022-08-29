Innocents should not be punished, Stalin tells newly-inducted police personnel

ADVERTISEMENT

The police should not let accused persons escape the clutches of the law and not let an innocent people be punished, said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in his address to the newly-inducted sub-inspectors at the Tamil Nadu Police Academy.

A total of 927 trainees, including 270 women, completed their training during the Passing Out Parade at the academy.

“Your paramount duty is to maintain the law and order. Your duty is also to prevent offences. You should be careful that no accused persons escape the clutches of the law. At the same time, no innocent person should be punished. I request you to use your position to ensure that those affected get justice,” Mr. Stalin said during his address.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Stalin underlined that the actions of the police personnel should be just, non-partisan, strong and cultured and further contended that they should nip in the bud should any situation that arises due to caste and communal tensions. The police personnel should live by five ideals – duty, dignity, discipline, honesty and self-respect, he said.