Injured wild elephant undergoes treatment in Boluvampatty range in Coimbatore

Forest Department staff and veterinarians with the ailing wild elephant on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Forest Department veterinarians on Wednesday administered glucose, antibiotics and other supplements to an injured wild elephant that was found roaming in Boluvampatty range of the Coimbatore Forest Division.

A close examination of the elephant under sedation revealed that its jaw was broken and the tongue was severed 95%. Veterinarians suspect that the elephant could have suffered the injuries in a fight with a tusker or after biting into a country-made bomb that poachers use to kill wild boar.

The female elephant, aged between eight and 10, was found roaming in the forest on Sunday. A. Sukumar, Forest Veterinary Officer of Coimbatore Forest Division, observed the animal on Tuesday and briefed the Forest Department officials about its condition.

With permission from Chief Wildlife Warden, the animal was sedated in a forest area under Mullangadu beat of Boluvampatty range on Wednesday. Dr. Sukumar, veterinarian K. Rajesh Kumar from the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, and retired veterinarian N.S. Manoharan examined the elephant in the presence of District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar and senior officials.

Dr. Sukumar said the elephant’s condition was critical.