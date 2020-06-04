Injured leopard on its way to Chennai zoo

In three weeks, the leopard that was found in a critical state near the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam is showing signs of recovery. The animal has been hand-fed for the last few days.

It has now been decided to transfer the leopard to the rescue and rehabilitation centre at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai. The leopard was loaded onto a special truck on Thursday and is expected to reach Chennai on Friday. A few staff will accompany the animal on the journey.

E. Gochalan, a veterinary assistant surgeon from the Department of Animal Husbandry, said, “When we first brought it to the veterinary hospital in Udhagamandalam, it could not walk, and was unconscious. However, due to the care provided by the entire team, it has shown remarkable progress.”

Forest officials said that over the last few days, the animal showed an improvement in its vital signs. “It seems unlikely that the animal will ever become healthy enough to be released into the wild. We hope that with proper care and rehabilitation, he can live out his days at the park,” said an official.