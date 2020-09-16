Injured elephant stays put

COIMBATORE

Efforts by the Forest Department to tranquillise and treat an injured wild elephant within the limits of the Mettupalayam forest range were stalled as the ailing animal continued to remain in interior forest.

Forest Department officials said the elephant, with multiple wounds, stayed put 5 km away from the forest boundary on Tuesday.

I. Anwardeen, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Coimbatore Circle), said the tusker, aged around 25, was stationed at an elevated place, named Thaneerpallam, on the lower slopes of the Nilgiris on Tuesday.

The area is rich in terms of availability of water and fodder, and the elephant, therefore, did not move to other places.

The official added that the elephant would be tranquillised only when it reaches plain terrain.