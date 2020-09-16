Tamil Nadu

Injured elephant stays put

Efforts by the Forest Department to tranquillise and treat an injured wild elephant within the limits of the Mettupalayam forest range were stalled as the ailing animal continued to remain in interior forest.

Forest Department officials said the elephant, with multiple wounds, stayed put 5 km away from the forest boundary on Tuesday.

I. Anwardeen, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Coimbatore Circle), said the tusker, aged around 25, was stationed at an elevated place, named Thaneerpallam, on the lower slopes of the Nilgiris on Tuesday.

The area is rich in terms of availability of water and fodder, and the elephant, therefore, did not move to other places.

The official added that the elephant would be tranquillised only when it reaches plain terrain.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2020 12:14:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/injured-elephant-stays-put/article32615710.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story