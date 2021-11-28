Tamil Nadu

Initiative for women’s safety launched

To mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the ‘Niruthuda Women’s movement’ was formally launched by Karunalaya Social Service Society on Thursday. The members of the Nirthuda movement met police officials last year and urged them to look into complaints of violence against women and take action immediately.

In a statement of objectives prepared by them, the members said they would work towards raising awareness about women’s rights and instil confidence and courage in women to fight violence. R. Geetha, women’s rights activist, who was the chief guest, appreciated their efforts.


