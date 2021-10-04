Initiate suo motu contempt proceedings against TNCC president, advocate urges HC

An advocate has urged the Madras High Court to initiate suo motu contempt of court proceedings against Tamil Nadu Congress President K.S. Alagiri for having issued a statement against Justice N. Anand Venkatesh who had expressed displeasure over holding up of road traffic during government events.

The advocate, M.L. Ravi on Monday made a mention before Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee about an e-mail he had sent to the Registry on Sunday demanding appropriate action against Mr. Alagiri for having criticised the High Court judge.

The Chief Justice replied that he would look into it. In his communication to the Registry, the lawyer stated that the judge was miffed over holding up of road traffic by the police during the 93rd birth anniversary celebrations of actor Sivaji Ganesan at his memorial in Chennai on Friday.

After reaching the court late due to the traffic jam, the judge had asked the Home Secretary to appear through video call and questioned how public servants could be held up on the road for long due to government events and prevented from reaching their workplace on time.

The Home Secretary expressed regret for the incident and assured the judge that this would not recur. Taking strong exception to the judge having summoned the Home Secretary, the TNCC president, in a statement issued on Sunday, said the judge should have avoided such comments.