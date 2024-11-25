 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Initiate parallel probe by SIT/CBI/ED into charges against Adani in United States, insists a plea in Madras High Court

Litigant wonders how Indian investigating agencies can remain a mute spectator when a foreign country had unearthed corruption of such a high magnitude

Published - November 25, 2024 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.

A writ petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Union Home Ministry to order a probe either by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) into charges of fraud levelled by the Federal prosecutors in New York against Indian business tycoon Gautam S. Adani and others.

Advocate M.L. Ravi, president of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi (DSMK), has filed the writ petition wondering how the Indian investigating agencies could remain silent and act as mere spectators when a foreign country had unearthed corruption of a high magnitude and initiated prosecution too. “It is an insult to an entire nation of 140 crore citizens,” the petitioner said in his affidavit.

The petitioner said, a press communique issued by the United States Attorney’s Office at the Eastern District of New York had quoted Deputy Assistant Attorney General Lisa Miller to have said that the indictment against Mr. Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani and six others “alleges schemes to pay over $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials, to lie to investors and banks to raise billions of dollars, and to obstruct justice.”

The bribes had been reportedly given in exchange for favourable terms of solar power contracts. The charge was that Adani Green Energy had entered into a contract with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for sale of the solar power generated by the former and, thereafter, bribed several State government officials in India for purchasing solar power from SECI at prices much higher than the market price.

The prosecutors had accused Adani Green of having failed to disclose this information to its investors in the US thereby constituting fraud under federal securities law. “Corruption erodes public trust in government institutions and hinders development. It causes economic loss to the country by diverting public funds thereby affecting the poor and margninalised,” the petitioner said and insisted on a probe by Indian authorities too.

Published - November 25, 2024 08:42 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.