Initials in Tamil mandatory for students, public

CHENNAI

10 December 2021 00:18 IST

The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order making it mandatory for students to write the initials of their names in Tamil while applying for certificates in schools and colleges. Likewise, the mandate would apply to members of the public when they submit applications for government records.

The order issued by Mahesh Kasirajan, Secretary, Tamil Development Department, directed all departments, schools and colleges to display the Government Order to create awareness among the people. The first letter of the parent’s name as written in Tamil would be the initial of the applicant.

The order follows an announcement made by Tamil Development Minister Thangam Thennarasu in the Assembly while presenting the demand for grants for the department.

The State government already made it compulsory for its employees to sign their name and initials in Tamil.