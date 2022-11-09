Initial denial of permission for RSS rally is to appease Muslims, says VHP general secretary

The VHP is planning to add two lakh members in Tamil Nadu as part of its ongoing membership drive

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 09, 2022 00:00 IST

Vishva Hindu Parishad general secretary Milind Parande on Tuesday alleged that the Tamil Nadu government’s initial denial of permission for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s route marches was to appease the Muslims.

Rejecting the concerns expressed by the government over law and order, he said the route marches were being organised by the RSS across the country, including in Kerala. He blamed the DMK government for being biased against Hindu organisations and the Hindus.

Addressing media persons during his visit to Chennai as part of the VHP’s ongoing membership drive, he said the organisation was planning to add two lakh members from Tamil Nadu through visits to 2,000 places. When asked about its present membership in the State, he said the organisation did not want to look behind and instead wanted to look forward to the members going to be added.

He said the organisation was committed to pressing for legislation against religious conversion across the country, including in Tamil Nadu, and transferring the management of all Hindu temples from the government to Hindu society.

