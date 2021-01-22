Initial assessments for Classes 10, 12 from today

CHENNAI

22 January 2021 02:54 IST

It will have 120 multiple-choice questions across all subjects

The initial learning level assessments of students of Classes 10 and 12, who returned to schools earlier this week, will be conducted from Friday, the School Education Department has said.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training will conduct the assessments online for students of government schools. The students can take this assessment through the hi-tech laboratories on their campus.

In a circular, School Education Director S. Kannappan said the assessments were being conducted to find out the areas requiring attention. “The Department has provided students with video-lessons that they can access on their laptops and the lessons broadcast on Kalvi TV. The assessments will be held to find out how these measures have helped students and what areas teachers should focus on.”

In batches

The assessments will have 120 multiple choice questions across all subjects and Class 12 students will undergo the assessment from Friday in batches. Class 10 students will be put through the test thereafter.

Schools have been asked to conduct the tests in compliance with physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety norms.