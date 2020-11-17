INI-CET: CM seeks more exam centres

CHENNAI

17 November 2020 01:16 IST

Some centres are 175 to 250 km away from students’ home towns, he says

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention for re-alloting exam centres within Tamil Nadu for students, who are to appear in the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) on November 20. Some of them have been allotted exam centres in Chittoor and Nellore districts in Andhra Pradesh.

“I would like to point out that examination centres like Madanapalle in Chittoor district and Nellore in Nellore district are not well connected from various locations in Tamil Nadu. They are 175 to 250 km away from students’ home towns,” Mr. Palaniswami said in his letter to Mr. Modi.

The Chief Minister has requested the Prime Minister to intervene in the matter and direct the Union Health Ministry to allot to students the examination centres of their choice by creating additional centres within Tamil Nadu.

The INI-CET for admission to postgraduate courses such as MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) in the institutes like the All India Institutes of Medical Science (AIIMS), Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer), Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research at Chandigarh and NIMHANS at Bengaluru, is scheduled to be held on November 20.