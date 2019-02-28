Infrastructure works at Arni Municipality get a boost

Arni Municipality in Tiruvannamalai is expected to get more infrastructure facilities for which detailed estimates have been prepared and approved by the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Sevvoor S. Ramachandran laid the foundation for the projects which would cost the local body ₹13.37 crore.

The works include new roads, improvement of water supply, construction of smart classes for government schools and children’s park.

The Municipality has sent the estimates for laying 40 roads (18.310 km) and provision of water supply connections to 7427 houses, to the Municipal Administration department and after receiving the approval, department works were initiated.

Tenders were already finalised expecting the sanction of necessary funds.

According to the District Collector K.S. Kandasamy, under the 2018-19 education fund two smart classes would be constructed in the Municipality High School in Arni town and Municipal Middle School in Thatchur Road, at a cost of ₹19.80 lakh.

Children’s park

Utilising the Local Area Development Fund of Arni MLA and Minister Sevoor Ramachandran, a children’s park inside the Fort Maidan in Arni, would be developed at a cost of ₹ 8 lakh.