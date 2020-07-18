Infrastructure in testing labs to be improved: T.N. Health Minister

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said that a total of 15,000 doctors, staff nurses and data entry workers have been appointed exclusively for COVID-19 treatment across the State, particularly in microbiology labs, to ensure that testing records are provided quickly.

He was inspecting various COVID-19 treatment facilities in Madurai district, including fever camps and the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine in Thoppur, here on Saturday. Along with Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar and District Collector T. G. Vinay, the Minister conducted a review meeting for doctors, staff from the health department and the Corporation regarding arrangements in the district.

Speaking to the press, the Minister said the State government had provided ₹15 lakh for many microbiology lab heads across the State to strengthen their infrastructure. Testing facilities would be ramped up in the city because thousands of tests were being conducted each day. Machines for automatic RNA extraction had also been ordered for the State, he said.

Identification of vulnerable groups across the State had helped prevent those with comorbidities from having to physically come to hospitals and receive their medication. For those with diabetes, hypertension, AIDS and Tuberculosis, medication had been directly sent to their homes if they were enrolled in the government database, he said. Care was being provided for those with comorbidities specifically to ensure that mortality rates remain in check, he added.

On COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals, the Minister said action would be taken against those establishments who charged higher than the cap fixed by the government. A team had been formed to look into the matter, he said.

“Tamil Nadu is providing exceptional care for antenatal mothers and newborns. In Madurai, there are at least 40 mothers who are being treated for COVID-19. Almost all have been discharged without any issues. Newborns too are being treated with utmost care,” he said.

He added that the health workers and others in allied departments of the government were working hard to contain the spread. “The review meeting which went on for over one hour was proof of the work that is being done,” he said.