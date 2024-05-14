Information must be transformed for intellectual fulfilment, says media practitioner

At a time when the concept of university is being challenged and people think that having information is knowledge, academics like R.W. Alexnder Jesudasan have straddled the era of academics and the fast-moving world of technology, said Sashi Kumar, Chairman of the Asian College of Journalism.

After launching From Footboard to Footprints, a book written by R.W. Alexander Jesudasan, former Principal of the Madras Christian College and Vice-Chancellor of the Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, Mr. Sashi Kumar said: “We pride ourselves in being beneficiaries of digital technology, but the greatest casualty has been that in the onrush of information, knowledge (acquisition) has suffered. If information is transformed, there is intellectual fulfilment.”

“Pure information does not make any difference as it has no transformational impact,” he said, adding that it is necessary to understand how to use the information gathered. Mr. Kumar also expressed concern about how ChatGPT and AI are being used. There were concerns about educating media students about the use of technology, he said.

S.P. Thyagarajan, former vice-chancellor of the University of Madras, and advisor to the Chancellor of the Vellore Institute of Technology, praised Mr. Jesudasan for his meticulous work in chronicling his autobiography.

B.V. David, former chairman of the International institute of Biotechnology and Toxicology, who guided Mr. Jesudasan when he was a Ph.D student, Alfred Devaprasad, a member on the Board of MCC, and industrialist Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti were among those who spoke.

Mr. Jesudasan said that he had been planning to write the book for seven to eight years. The book was written in three months, and it took another three months to publish it.