Information Minister moves court for advance bail

MADURAI

30 March 2021 19:58 IST

Information Minister and AIADMK candidate for the Kovilpatti Assembly constituency Kadambur C. Raju has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail apprehending arrest by Nalattinpudhur police in Thoothukudi district.

It was alleged that the Minister had verbally abused members of a flying squad conducting vehicle checks near Nalattinpudhur. A first information report was registered based on a complaint lodged by the head of the flying squad who stated that the team was threatened.

Refuting the allegations, Mr. Raju said that the averments in the FIR were false, concocted and made out of political pressure. He said that he would cooperate with the investigation and abide by the conditions imposed by the court.