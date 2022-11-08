Information Commission asks Chennai Corporation to curb the menace of rabid dogs

Tanuvas told to explore options of giving injectable vaccines/medicines to street dogs as done in the case of wild animals

The Tamil Nadu Information Commission has urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to work with researchers of the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas) in exploring options to curb the menace of street dogs affected by rabies in the city.

Besides treating sick dogs with medicated food, the Commission asked the authorities to explore the options of treating the street dogs with injectable vaccines/medicines as being done in the case of wild animals. Tanuvas and the Corporation officials were told to submit a report in a month’s time on their plan of action to control diseases spread by street dogs.

The case arises out of a petition filed by K. Vinod Kumar, a resident of R.A. Puram, who moved the Commission seeking information and solution to street dogs bothering residents in Ward 171 of the GCC. Claiming that his friend’s mother and many children in the area were bitten by these dogs in the recent past, the petitioner sought to know the steps taken by the authorities to avert such attacks.

State Information Commissioner S. Muthuraj issued notices calling for the views of the City Health Officer, GCC, and the Director, Tanuvas, on the issue. The officials informed the Commission that sick or rabid dogs were being taken to hospital, treated and left back at the place they were picked up from by the Corporation and Blue Cross teams.

Passing orders after hearing both sides, Mr. Muthuraj said it would be practically impossible to catch the large number of dogs on the streets in all the wards for vaccination or other treatment purposes. Taking into consideration the difficulties of victims attacked by rabid dogs in terms of treatment and the cost involved, he urged the Corporation officials and Tanuvas researchers to work on a plan to prevent street dogs from attacking people.