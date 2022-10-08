Information and Publicity Minister inspects projects at Gandhi Mandapam

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 08, 2022 20:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Information and Publicity Minister M.P. Saminathan inspecting the project at Gandhi Mandapam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Information and Publicity Minister M.P. Saminathan on Saturday inspected the progress of various projects under way on the campus of Gandhi Mandapam at a cost of ₹4.92 crore.

The projects include a hall in the memory of Ayotheedasa Pandithar with his statue, renovation of the memorial of freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram and the installation of his bust, installation of statues of Veerapandiya Kattabomman and Marudu Brothers and the renovation of the manimandapam of late Chief Ministers Kamaraj and M. Bhaktavatsalam.

The announcements for the projects were made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Assembly. Mr. Saminathan said the works would be completed by the end of November.

