Information and Publicity Minister inspects projects at Gandhi Mandapam

Information and Publicity Minister M.P. Saminathan on Saturday inspected the progress of various projects under way on the campus of Gandhi Mandapam at a cost of ₹4.92 crore.

The projects include a hall in the memory of Ayotheedasa Pandithar with his statue, renovation of the memorial of freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram and the installation of his bust, installation of statues of Veerapandiya Kattabomman and Marudu Brothers and the renovation of the manimandapam of late Chief Ministers Kamaraj and M. Bhaktavatsalam.

The announcements for the projects were made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Assembly. Mr. Saminathan said the works would be completed by the end of November.