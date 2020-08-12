Inflow to Mettur dam reduces

Salem

12 August 2020 00:03 IST

The inflow to Mettur dam was reduced to 80,000 cusecs on Tuesday morning.

According to officials from the Public Works Department, the water level at the dam stood at 95.10 ft against a total scale of 120ft and inflow to the dam was reduced to 80,000 cusecs. The stored capacity of water at the dam was 58,675 mcft and outflow from the dam to Cauvery river was maintained at 10,000 cusecs.

According to officials, the inflow through Biligundalu on Tuesday morning was 70,000 cusecs. On Monday night, the inflow at Biligundalu was 1,10,000 cusecs.

