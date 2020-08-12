Tamil Nadu

Inflow to Mettur dam reduces

The inflow to Mettur dam was reduced to 80,000 cusecs on Tuesday morning.

According to officials from the Public Works Department, the water level at the dam stood at 95.10 ft against a total scale of 120ft and inflow to the dam was reduced to 80,000 cusecs. The stored capacity of water at the dam was 58,675 mcft and outflow from the dam to Cauvery river was maintained at 10,000 cusecs.

According to officials, the inflow through Biligundalu on Tuesday morning was 70,000 cusecs. On Monday night, the inflow at Biligundalu was 1,10,000 cusecs.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 12, 2020 12:05:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/inflow-to-mettur-dam-reduces/article32330018.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story