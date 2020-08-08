Inflow into Mettur dam increases

The inflow into the Mettur dam started increasing from early hours of Thursday. According to officials from the Public Works Department, the water level at the dam stood at 65.55 ft against its full level of 120 ft. The stored capacity of water at the dam was 28,996 mcft and the inflow was 30,000 cusecs. The outflow from the dam to the delta region was reduced from 3,000 to 1,000 cusecs around 9.30 a.m. owing to less demand.

Chief Minister Edappadi.K.Palaniswami raised the shutters of the dam for irrigation in delta region on the customary date of June 12 this year. In 2019, the dam’s shutters were opened on August 13.

According to officials, considering the outflow from Kabini dam and rain in the catchment areas, the inflow is expected to increase in the coming days. Officials said that at the given rate of inflow, it may take over two weeks for the dam to attain full reservoir level.

The inflow into Hogenakkal touched 41,000 cusecs late Friday afternoon, as the water level in Cauvery rose steadily. On Friday morning, water level in Hogenakkal crossed 38,000 cusecs. Karnataka announced further increase in the outflow with a release of 69,000 cusecs from Kabini and KRS reservoirs. Hence , the inflow into Hogenakkal is expected to cross 50,000 cusecs by Saturday. The district administration had already released a flood alert along the banks and cautioned temporary settlements along the banks for evacuation.

The water level in Hogenakkal rose from a meagre 4,000 cusecs on Thursday morning to 30,000 cusecs in less than 24 hours. It is further set to increase with Karnataka increasing the quantum of release from its reservoirs.