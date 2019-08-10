Inflow in Cauvery touches 30,000 cusecs at Biligundulu

The inflow in River Cauvery at Biligundulu, the point where the river enters Tamil Nadu, increased to 30,000 cusecs on Friday evening, with Karnataka reportedly releasing over 1.25 lakh cusecs from Kabini reservoir and other checkdams.

The inflow into Biligundulu rose on Friday from 6,000 cusecs in the morning to 18,000 cusecs late afternoon, and to 30,000 cusecs late in the evening. The water released by Karnataka from its reservoirs on Thursday is expected to reach Hogenakkal at midnight on Friday. According to official sources in the Central Water Commission at Biligundulu, the inflow into Hogenakkal is expected to cross 1 lakh cusecs.

Earlier, Collector S. Malarvizhi ordered the closure of Hogenakkal for tourists. Coracle operations had remained suspended for close to a fortnight in view of the increased water levels at Hogenakkal. Over 416 coracle operators were banned from operating tourist services last week. The gates to the entrance of Hogenakkal falls were locked and guards were posted at the spot. The weekend tourist traffic was curtailed, with the district administration issuing an advisory not to plan any trip to Hogennakal.

Revenue officials and police have been deployed to ensure safety protocols are in place at the tourist destination. A flood alert is expected in low-lying areas along the river, once the inflow in the Cauvery crosses one lakh cusecs, the sources say.