Inflow drops at Mettur dam

Salem

20 August 2020 08:09 IST

The inflow at Stanley Reservoir in Mettur that was 11,441, cusecs on Tuesday dropped to 7,079 cusecs on Wednesday.

Officials of the Public Works Department said that at 8 a.m. the water level stood at 97.94 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet while the storage was 62.203 tmc against the capacity of 93.5 tmc. The discharge continues to be at 16,500 cusecs for delta irrigation.

Water level at Bhavani Sagar dam

The water level at Bhavani Sagar dam stood at 101.82 feet against the maximum reservoir level of 105 feet here on Wednesday. At 8 a.m., the inflow was 2,490 cusecs while the discharge was 500 cusecs in Kalingarayan canal. The storage was 30.172 tmc, as against the capacity of 32.800 tmc.

