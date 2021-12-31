‘Infections expected to shoot up’

Senior officials hold meet, form zonal enforcement teams

The number of COVID-19 cases is expected to increase in Chennai and neighbouring districts, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said, urging people to adhere to safety norms.

He said the Union government had written to the State government about the need for precautions in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur on the basis of the data shared by the State. “The number of cases is expected to increase. Residents are requested to wear masks. Those who buy food from hotels are requested to stand a few feet apart from others,” he told reporters after holding a meeting on the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi held a meeting with Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal, in the presence of Dr. Radhakrishnan. “Contact-tracing has improved. We have traced 4,300 contacts for a single person in GH, thanks to the Corporation and the police. Chennai has 10,000 oxygen beds ready,” said Dr. Radhakrishnan.

At the end of the meeting, the Corporation, the police and the Revenue Department constituted zonal enforcement teams to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “As many as 50 lakh people have been fined ₹105 crore for not following COVID-appropriate behaviour. But people are unwilling to follow the norms. So the zonal enforcement teams will collect fine from those who do not follow COVID-appropriate behaviour,” said Dr. Radhakrishnan.

The teams will monitor violation of social distancing norm in crowded areas ahead of New Year. Three teams have been constituted for each of the 15 zones.

“We have to educate people on COVID-appropriate behaviour. The zonal enforcement teams will check mask compliance, social distancing compliance, sanitiser and thermal scanner compliance in commercial establishments. On Friday, teams will work in two shifts during the day. At night, another shift will span from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. The teams will visit hotels, restaurants and other public spaces,” Mr. Jiwal said.

Mr. Bedi said it was decided to monitor crowding at marriage halls and public gatherings. “Over five lakh residents have not received the first dose of the vaccine in Chennai. Eight lakh have not received the second dose after the stipulated time. Vaccination is expected to prevent deterioration of the condition of those who test positive. Residents are requested to get vaccinated at the mega camps to be held on Sunday,” he said.

Functions should be organised only after information to the Corporation. “We will issue a circular to collect fine from marriage halls for violation of COVID-19 prevention norms,” he said.