Infections dip marginally; 1,725 fresh cases, 17 deaths reported

Only Chennai, Coimbatore and Chengalpattu report more than 100 fresh cases

The daily count of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu stayed below the 2,000-mark for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, dipping further to 1,725. The total number of cases reported so far stood at 7,59,916.

As many as 2,384 persons were discharged and 17 deaths were recorded. The total number of recoveries and deaths stood at 7,32,656 (96.41%) and 11,495 (1.51%), respectively. There were 15,765 active cases as of Monday.

Chennai (497), Coimbatore (174) and Chengalpattu (118) were the only three districts to report more than 100 fresh cases. Five other districts — Tiruvallur (83), Kancheepuram (79), Salem (74), Tiruppur (69) and Erode (64) — reported more than 50 cases.

Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, and Ariyalur reported less than 10 cases. The medical bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department said two people who had returned from Andhra Pradesh and two others who had returned from Delhi by flight had also tested positive.

Of the 17 people reported dead, all but one had co-morbidities, the bulletin said. The one who had no co-morbidities was a 58-year-old man from Karur district, who had tested positive on November 1. He was hospitalised 14 days later and died within four hours of admission.

Twelve of the remaining 16 persons were aged 60 and above. The oldest was an 83-year-old man from Kancheepuram district, who had hypertension and diabetes. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was hospitalised on Saturday. He died 30 minutes after hospitalisation.

Nine of the 17 deaths took place in private institutions, the bulletin said.

The number of persons tested continued to dip for the fourth consecutive day to 62,982 on Monday. However, the test positivity rate remained roughly the same, at 2.74%.