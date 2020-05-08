‘Inebriated’ man arrested for pelting stone at mosque in Coimbatore

The Periyanaickenpalayam police on Friday arrested an “inebriated” man on charges of pelting a stone at a mosque on Mettupalayam Road.

Police sources said that C. Manoj, 30, threw a stone at the mosque during a brawl outside the Sunnath Val Jamath Masjid on Thursday night. The stone damaged the glass on one of the doors of the mosque. The accused was allegedly in an inebriated state as the incident occurred on the day the Tasmac liquor outlets were reopened, sources said.

The mosque’s secretary A.S. Abdul Rahman, 44, filed a complaint with the Periyanaickenpalayam police following which the police used the footage from the CCTV cameras available at the spot. A case was booked under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 294(b) (uttering obscenities) and 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.

The accused was remanded in judicial custody. Further investigations regarding the involvement of others are under way, police sources said.