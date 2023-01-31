HamberMenu
Industry needs to partner with government for capital projects, says Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

Assocham Tamil Nadu State Development Council organises conference on ‘Tamil Nadu - Towards a Trillion Dollar Economy by 2030: Evolving an Enabling Ecosystem’

January 31, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Aravindan Selvaraj, chairman, Assocham Tamil Nadu State Development Council, at the conference on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Aravindan Selvaraj, chairman, Assocham Tamil Nadu State Development Council, at the conference on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Tuesday said the industry needs to partner with government in capital projects through Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Build Operate Tansfer (BOT).

Delivering his address at a conference organised by Assocham Tamil Nadu State Development Council in Chennai, he said, “Under the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation (TNIFMC), we said we would issue a green fund, and it has been received well.” He highlighted the Emerging Sector Seed Fund, a government initiative that has been established with the objective to invest in start-ups and undertakings in the sunrise/emerging sectors.

The conference titled ‘Tamil Nadu - Towards a Trillion Dollar Economy by 2030: Evolving an Enabling Ecosystem’ had sessions on how the State could accelerate its infrastructure investments in logistics so that the cost of logistics is optimised. Discussions were also held on creating enabling ecosystem for robust credit access and delivery; skilling – shaping the trillion dollar workforce; enabling market and demand conditions and connectivity and emerging eectors (Electronics, Semi-Conductors, Biotechnology, Defence); Technology, Innovation Ecosystem.

