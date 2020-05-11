Tamil Nadu

Industry body urges State to amend labour laws

TANSTIA cites steps taken by U.P., M.P.

The Tamilnadu Small & Tiny Industries’ Association (TANSTIA) has urged the State government to amend labour laws.

In a statement, it cited the relaxation of such laws in States like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. “We are being kept in the dark regarding whether the Tamil Nadu government will follow suit. Unless the rules are relaxed, it will be impossible to revive industries and production,” it added.

The association requested the government to study the relaxations announced by other States and make suitable amendments to labour laws which, it said, will help attract foreign companies looking to relocate from China to India.

With a majority of migrant workers going back to their native States, it would be difficult to restart industries even after the lockdown is lifted, it pointed out.

The association said the Labour Act must be simplified and the number of forms reduced to a single comprehensive form.

It alleged that despite the State power regulator having directed Tangedco to levy only 20% of the fixed charges on HT consumers currently under lockdown, the power utility had arbitrarily chosen to send bills with 90% demand charges.

This will push the already cash-strapped units to the brink. The State government should instruct Tangedco to withdraw the bills and send new ones as per the instructions of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission, TANSTIA said.

