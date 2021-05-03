Industry bodies, chambers of commerce hail Stalin

CHENNAI

03 May 2021 02:25 IST

They promise to work with new govt. to uplift economy

Industry bodies and chambers of commerce in Tamil Nadu congratulated DMK president M.K. Stalin on winning the Assembly election and promised to work with the government to uplift the State’s economy.

On behalf of the Confederation of Indian Industry, C.K. Ranganathan, chairman, southern region, said, “CII looks forward to working closely with the Government of Tamil Nadu in making the State a leader in all spheres of development.”

The CII would work closely with the new government in areas like manufacturing, MSMEs, skill development, entrepreneurship, infrastructure, renewable energy, ICT, agriculture & food processing, water conservation and women’s empowerment. It would also focus on youth and rural development, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Ranganathan said the CII was working closely with the government in the fight against the second wave of COVID-19. “CII and its members in Tamil Nadu are committed to working hand-in-hand with the State government to come out of the COVID-19 crisis soon,” he stated.

Focus on investment

S. Chandrakumar, chairman, CII-Tamil Nadu, extended his wishes to the DMK president and his party and said, “The new government’s primary focus should be the economic development of the State, generating more employment opportunities and increasing investments during these challenging times.”

‘Announcement a relief’

Ar Rm Arun, president of the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the recent announcement by Mr. Stalin that there won’t be a crippling total lockdown came as a relief.

The chamber called for more vaccination, higher levels of awareness on the COVID-19 SOPs and stringent action against those violating the norms. The chamber commended the DMK leader’s support for reopening the Sterlite factory to facilitate production of oxygen.