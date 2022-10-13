Industries urged to network with colleges

Industry should train college students and colleges should send their students to nearby industries for training, says Ponmudy

Industry should train college students and colleges should send their students to nearby industries for training, says Ponmudy

Industries must network with colleges to make students industry-ready, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy said on Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu government’s Naan Mudhalvan scheme is aimed at a strong relationship between the industry and educational institutions, he said in his inaugural address at the CII Conference on Education 4.0. “There should be a relationship between industries and colleges, be it engineering or arts and science. The industry should train the college students. The colleges should send the students to the nearby industries for training,” he said.

The DMK government focused on industrialisation of the State, including by bringing in international companies. Tidel Park, TIDCO and SIDCO were all established by the DMK when it was in power. “Our aim is to create entrepreneurs. I appeal to industries that are represented here to stay in touch with the nearby colleges,” Mr. Ponmudy said.

Higher Education Secretary D. Karthikeyan said schemes like Pudhumai Penn were aimed at encouraging girls to continue education through incentives. “We have a young talented force that wants to achieve but the scope for them is not that bright,” he rued, citing the need for better interaction between the industry and the academia. Based on a survey of industries, the Department started courses they required, he said. “Next year also, we will start new courses instead of conventional courses.”

P. Padmakumar, co-chairman, CII sub-committee on education, said the meeting would discuss assessments, standards and placement, and preparation of talent for global markets. It would also cover transnational standards and competency skills. ,besides the relevance for the industry, the academia and research partnership to understand the future of education.