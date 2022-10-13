Tamil Nadu

Industries urged to network with colleges

Minister Ponmudy delivering the inaugural address at the CII Conference on Education 4.0.

Minister Ponmudy delivering the inaugural address at the CII Conference on Education 4.0. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Industries must network with colleges to make students industry-ready, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy said on Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu government’s Naan Mudhalvan scheme is aimed at a strong relationship between the industry and educational institutions, he said in his inaugural address at the CII Conference on Education 4.0. “There should be a relationship between industries and colleges, be it engineering or arts and science. The industry should train the college students. The colleges should send the students to the nearby industries for training,” he said.

The DMK government focused on industrialisation of the State, including by bringing in international companies. Tidel Park, TIDCO and SIDCO were all established by the DMK when it was in power. “Our aim is to create entrepreneurs. I appeal to industries that are represented here to stay in touch with the nearby colleges,” Mr. Ponmudy said.

Higher Education Secretary D. Karthikeyan said schemes like Pudhumai Penn were aimed at encouraging girls to continue education through incentives. “We have a young talented force that wants to achieve but the scope for them is not that bright,” he rued, citing the need for better interaction between the industry and the academia. Based on a survey of industries, the Department started courses they required, he said. “Next year also, we will start new courses instead of conventional courses.”

P. Padmakumar, co-chairman, CII sub-committee on education, said the meeting would discuss assessments, standards and placement, and preparation of talent for global markets. It would also cover transnational standards and competency skills. ,besides the relevance for the industry, the academia and research partnership to understand the future of education.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
higher education
technology (general)
advanced training
research
universities and colleges
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2022 12:36:58 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/industries-urged-to-network-with-colleges/article66000936.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY