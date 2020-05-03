Industries to reopen today in U.T.

Industrial units and shops have been allowed to resume functioning from Monday in the Union Territory with strict adherence to precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said.

Puducherry and Mahe have been classified as orange zones while Karaikal and Yanam have been categorised as green zones.

The Chief Minister, who chaired a Cabinet meeting to decide on the extent of lockdown relaxations, said the stipulation that industries in rural or urban areas, and shops requiring prior permission to reopen had been done away with. Industries and shops will function from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will ensure use of sanitisers, social distancing and hygiene on premises.

The Cabinet has deferred a decision on whether to reopen liquor outlets. "We will wait and watch the situation and observe how other States go about it before taking a decision," Mr. Narayanasamy said.

Two-wheelers, including the pillion rider, are allowed while autorickshaws will ply with one passenger in orange zones. Hotels will be allowed to reopen but will not be permitted to serve food. Only takeaways are permitted from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The government has appointed a nodal officer to coordinate with authorities in other States for the return of workers, students and tourists stranded. Since the government opened a portal for Puducherrians stranded outside and people from elsewhere stuck in the city, 9,024 persons had registered.