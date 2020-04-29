Industries to be allowed to operate in green zones soon, says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Indicating the possibility of relaxing the lockdown soon in green zones of Tamil Nadu, which have no reported cases of COVID-19, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday said the State government would soon issue instructions in this regard.

During his video conference meeting at the Secretariat with all District Collectors, Mr. Palaniswami referred to the Centre’s advisory about allowing certain industrial activity in green zones. He also urged the District Collectors to take steps to ensure that the orange zones, which have some COVID-19 cases, be turned into green zones and red zones, which have a large number of COVID-19 cases, become orange zones at the earliest.

The CM also urged the Collectors to watch out for the inflow of people and vehicles through inter-State borders and insisted that all of them be checked thoroughly and said to ensure medical check-ups were undertaken.

Though the spread of COVID-19 was under control in town panchayats and municipalities, this was not the case in municipal corporations, Mr. Palaniswami said. He also emphasised the need to ensure that there was no movement either in or out of COVID-19 containment zones.

The Chief Minister also instructed district administration officials to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to the general public.