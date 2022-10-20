Industries, services sector growth declined in 2016-17 to 2020-21 period: CAG 

‘State’s growth rate of GSDP in 2020-21 at current prices was 5.87% as against India’s growth rate of negative 2.97%’

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 20, 2022 01:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Agriculture sector’s contribution to Tamil Nadu’s overall growth had increased, while industries and services sector growth had come down during the five-year period from 2016-17 to 2020-21, according to the State Finance Audit Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) for the year ending March 2021, which was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is the value of all the goods and services produced within the boundaries of the State in a given period. Changes in sectoral contribution to the GSDP is also important to understand the changing structure of the economy, it said.

The economic activity is generally divided into primary, secondary and tertiary sectors, which correspond to the Agriculture, Industry and Service sector, the CAG said. The State’s growth rate of GSDP in 2020-21 at current prices was 5.87% as against India’s growth rate of negative 2.97%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As per data shared in the CAG report, agriculture sector growth in GSDP was 3.83% in 2016-17, 17.96% in 2017-18, 7.93% in 2018-19, 12.48% in 2019-20 and 10.11% in 2020-21. The industries sector growth in GSDP was 11.62% in 2016-17, 11.86% in 2017-18, 11.16% in 2018-19, 8.24% in 2019-20 and 2.90% in 2020-21. The service sector growth in GSDP was 10.39% in 2016-17, 11.49% in 2017-18, 13.49% in 2018-19, 10.45% in 2019-20, 6.37% in 2020-21. There was a drastic decline in the rate of growth in all three sectors during 2020-21, CAG noted. The year 2020-21 was impacted by the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The CAG said Tamil Nadu’s revenue deficit increased to ₹62,326 crore (3.28% of GSDP) in 2020-21 from ₹12,964 crore in 2016-17.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Existence of revenue deficit is a cause of concern as revenue receipts were not able to meet even the revenue expenditure. Moreover, part of capital receipts was utilised to meet revenue expenditure, reducing availability of capital resources to that extent for creation of capital assets, it noted.The fiscal deficit grew 56.17% to ₹93,983 crore in 2020-21 from 2019-20, it noted. The report also recommended that the State government had to initiate measures for creating increased fiscal space through augmenting own revenues to avoid utilisation of borrowings to meet revenue expenditure and meet set fiscal targets.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app