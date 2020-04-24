Industries seek easing of lockdown curbs

Representatives of various industrial sectors urged the government-constituted expert committee to allow businesses in rural areas, besides exports, to resume.

During an interaction on Friday with the 21-member panel, constituted to go into the lockdown exit strategy, most representatives sought specific relaxations, even as they assured compliance with all precautionary measures, a senior official said. “They requested that the government consider opening industries in rural areas and also industries where the workers have been made to stay in hostels,” the official said.

The expert committee is expected to submit its second set of suggestions to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami next week. The committee members on Friday held a video-conference with some industry association heads.

The committee members took suggestions from the associations on a lockdown exit strategy for industries. According to participants from Coimbatore and Tiruppur, the committee is expected to submit its recommendations to the government next week.

R. Ramamurthy, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, said the associations have said that industries will implement the procedures recommended by the government when the lockdown is lifted. “We have assured the government that we will do our best to create awareness among the MSMEs on the safety measures that should be adopted. We will open the factories only when the government says so. However, if the industries are permitted to operate, the entire supply chain should be allowed,” he said.

A. Sakthivel, chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council, said the council sought permission for export units, those with in-house facilities, to operate. According to Raja Shanmugham, president of Tiruppur Exporters' Association, the garment industry has urged the government to lift the lockdown. “The industry is crippled with the developments of last quarter and cannot afford to miss forthcoming opportunities,” he said.

The industry association heads also highlighted to the committee the government and bank support measures that the units require immediately.