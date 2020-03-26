Industries Minister contributes ₹55 lakh from MLALAD funds

Industries Minister M.C. Sampath on Wednesday allocated ₹55 lakh from MLA Local Area Development Fund (MLALAD) to help meet the medical requirements for treating COVID-19 patients in Cuddalore district.

Mr. Sampath handed over the letter releasing the funds to Cuddalore Collector V. Anbuselvan. The fund would be used to procure medical equipments to fight COVID-19, he said.

Chidambaram constituency AIADMK MLA K.A. Pandian has also offered ₹32 lakh from MLALAD funds to the district administration for treating COVID-19 patients. The funds would be used for procuring RT-PCR (real time polymerase chain reaction tests) kit, that can detect the presence of the virus responsible for COVID-19 and to procure lab equipment and safety gear.